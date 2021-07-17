Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is Gotham Asset Management LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 41.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 11,041 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $32,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Resolute Partners Group bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $43,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter worth $52,000. 34.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2,539.40. 1,021,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,172,547. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,402.15 and a 12-month high of $2,586.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,407.77.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $45.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $9.87 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. China Renaissance Securities raised Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1,477.00 to $3,000.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,518.12.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

