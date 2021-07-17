Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2,940.00 target price on the information services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alphabet Inc. is engaged in technology business. The Company provides web-based search, advertisements, maps, software applications, mobile operating systems, consumer content, enterprise solutions, commerce and hardware products through its subsidiaries. Alphabet Inc., formerly known as Google Inc., is headquartered in Mountain View, California. “

GOOG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $2,850.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,635.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,440.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. KGI Securities began coverage on Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,527.00.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,636.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,475.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a P/E ratio of 34.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet has a 52 week low of $1,406.55 and a 52 week high of $2,659.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.74 by $10.55. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.40 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 23.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $9.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet will post 89.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,403.54, for a total transaction of $3,328,902.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,381,366.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,279.93, for a total value of $6,839,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,232 shares in the company, valued at $14,208,523.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,701 shares of company stock valued at $165,854,536 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

