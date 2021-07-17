Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Altigen Communications, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATGN) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a growth of 84.6% from the June 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 58,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ATGN stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.43 million, a P/E ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.30. Altigen Communications has a 1 year low of $1.39 and a 1 year high of $2.80.

Altigen Communications (OTCMKTS:ATGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.69 million for the quarter.

Altigen Communications, Inc, a Microsoft Independent Software Vendor (ISV) and Cloud Solutions Provider (CSP), designs, develops, markets, and supports integrated communications solutions worldwide. It offers MaxCS IP-PBX, a software-based phone system that provides customers with business communications solutions; MaxACD Voice Over Internet Protocol (VoIP) Contact Center, a software-based automatic call distribution engine, which offers call routing and call distribution options; MaxMobile that extends a set of business PBX functionality to smart phone devices; and MaxCommunicator, a Windows-based desktop application, which provides call control and visual voice mail management to the desktop.

