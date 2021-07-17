Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) Price Target Raised to C$22.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) had its price objective raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on ALS. Laurentian increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$18.00 to C$19.25 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Laurentian Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals to C$19.25 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Altius Minerals from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$19.94.

Shares of TSE ALS opened at C$16.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.29, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.91. Altius Minerals has a 12 month low of C$9.63 and a 12 month high of C$19.39. The company has a market cap of C$696.04 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$17.40.

Altius Minerals (TSE:ALS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C$0.04. Research analysts expect that Altius Minerals will post 0.5506459 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Altius Minerals’s payout ratio is presently -69.93%.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 14 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal. It is also involved in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties, as well as early-stage royalties and minority equity or project interests.

