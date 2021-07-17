Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 36.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80,114 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $7,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 138,762,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,099,076,000 after purchasing an additional 8,184,592 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,575,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,662 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,078,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,433,049,000 after purchasing an additional 557,181 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Altria Group by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,834,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Altria Group by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,779,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,957,000 after buying an additional 2,521,939 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.59 per share, for a total transaction of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MO. Redburn Partners began coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.31. 10,171,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,004,400. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.83 and a 52-week high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.55.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The company had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

