Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Downgraded to “Neutral” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alumina (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Alumina stock opened at $4.69 on Friday. Alumina has a 12 month low of $3.83 and a 12 month high of $5.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.10.

Alumina Company Profile

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, and Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and a 55% interest in the Portland aluminium smelter in Victoria, Australia.

