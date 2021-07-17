Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) Short Interest Update

Aluminum Co. of China Limited (NYSE:ACH) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 231,400 shares, an increase of 49.1% from the June 15th total of 155,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,632 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 5.5% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 153,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after buying an additional 7,999 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Aluminum Co. of China by 40.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Aluminum Co. of China in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Aluminum Co. of China alerts:

NYSE ACH traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $15.17. The stock had a trading volume of 172,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. Aluminum Co. of China has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $16.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a PE ratio of 137.91 and a beta of 1.93.

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $8.12 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Aluminum Co. of China will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

ACH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aluminum Co. of China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

Further Reading: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Co. of China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Co. of China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.