Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.80.

A number of research firms have commented on ABEV. Zacks Investment Research raised Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Ambev in a report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays raised Ambev from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th.

Get Ambev alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABEV. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 71.4% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 10,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ambev in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambev stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $3.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,988,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,717,948. The company has a market cap of $53.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.51. Ambev has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $3.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 20.69%. As a group, analysts expect that Ambev will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ambev

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee brands.

Featured Article: Lock-Up Period Expiration

Receive News & Ratings for Ambev Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambev and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.