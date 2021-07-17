Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.58.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AMCR shares. Macquarie upgraded shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

In other news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total transaction of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ronald Stephen Delia sold 464,045 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total transaction of $5,638,146.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,348,178 shares in the company, valued at $16,380,362.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,245 shares of company stock valued at $8,668,319. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $76,730,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 1,213.6% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,866,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,476,000 after buying an additional 2,647,917 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Amcor during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,124,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Amcor by 708.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,478,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,943,000 after buying an additional 2,171,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter worth $24,568,000. 36.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AMCR opened at $11.44 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.81. Amcor has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amcor will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 73.44%.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

