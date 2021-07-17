Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Stock Holdings Lessened by Nordea Investment Management AB

Nordea Investment Management AB lowered its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 603 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB’s holdings in Ameren were worth $920,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ADE LLC bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Ameren during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its position in Ameren by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameren by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 75.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on AEE. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Ameren in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Ameren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.86.

Shares of NYSE:AEE opened at $85.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.25. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $69.79 and a 1 year high of $86.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. Ameren’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $671,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Profile

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

