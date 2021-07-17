American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Upgraded at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $21.50 price objective on the airline’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AAL. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of American Airlines Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. upped their price objective on American Airlines Group from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on American Airlines Group in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on American Airlines Group from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Airlines Group from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.71.

Get American Airlines Group alerts:

Shares of AAL opened at $19.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.44. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The airline reported ($4.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.30) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.65) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post -8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in American Airlines Group by 171.7% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.23% of the company’s stock.

About American Airlines Group

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. The company provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo through its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC, as well as through partner gateways in London, Madrid, Seattle/Tacoma, Sydney, and Tokyo.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for American Airlines Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Airlines Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.