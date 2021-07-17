American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Resources Corp. is a supplier of raw materials to the infrastructure marketplace. The company’s primary focus is on the extraction, processing, transportation and selling of metallurgical coal and pulverized coal injection to the steel industry. Its operations are based in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia. American Resources Corp. is based in Fishers, Indiana. “

Get American Resources alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on American Resources from $4.75 to $4.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AREC opened at $2.08 on Tuesday. American Resources has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $8.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.70.

American Resources (NASDAQ:AREC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 million. On average, equities analysts expect that American Resources will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Resources in the first quarter valued at $1,656,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of American Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $155,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of American Resources in the first quarter valued at about $100,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of American Resources by 114.9% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 18,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Resources by 26.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 156,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after acquiring an additional 32,433 shares during the period. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Resources Company Profile

American Resources Corporation supplies raw materials for the global infrastructure marketplace. The company offers metallurgical coal and coal used in pulverized coal injection that are essential building blocks in the steel manufacturing process. It has a portfolio of operations located in the Central Appalachian basin of eastern Kentucky and southern West Virginia.

Recommended Story: Beige Book

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Resources (AREC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.