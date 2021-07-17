American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $2,245,558.14 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
NYSE AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.03. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.
American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
American Tower Company Profile
American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.
Further Reading: S&P/ASX 200 Index
Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.