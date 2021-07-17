American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Sells $2,245,558.14 in Stock

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total value of $2,245,558.14. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,187,962.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE AMT opened at $282.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $264.03. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $284.11. The firm has a market cap of $128.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.19%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AMT. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on American Tower from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $282.18.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,556,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,261,099,000 after acquiring an additional 208,020 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 6.3% in the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 8,164,876 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,951,846,000 after purchasing an additional 487,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,038,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,917,477,000 after purchasing an additional 147,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,775,520 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,619,757,000 after purchasing an additional 54,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,206,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,483,787,000 after purchasing an additional 91,490 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

