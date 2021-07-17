Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) Price Target Cut to C$2.30 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$2.70 to C$2.30 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on USAS. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Americas Silver in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins cut shares of Americas Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $3.60 to $2.10 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Americas Silver from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $4.50 to $2.25 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.96.

Shares of USAS opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.93. The company has a market cap of $193.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.31. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $1.42 and a 1-year high of $3.90.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $10.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 million. Americas Silver had a negative net margin of 369.43% and a negative return on equity of 33.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Americas Silver will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Americas Silver by 16.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,481,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,584,000 after buying an additional 930,839 shares during the last quarter. Merk Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 24.5% during the first quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 4,601,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after purchasing an additional 905,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 10.5% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,497,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 237,243 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,397,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,775,000 after purchasing an additional 686,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 2.4% during the first quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 1,922,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 44,517 shares during the last quarter. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

