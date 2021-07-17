Ameriprise Financial Inc. Buys 157,766 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,962,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157,766 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $86,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 216.6% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 37.8% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. GVO Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the first quarter worth about $123,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 600.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

NYSE ELAN opened at $34.26 on Friday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $36.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 14.83% and a positive return on equity of 4.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director Art A. Garcia acquired 1,525 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $50,142.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Hoover acquired 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.44 per share, for a total transaction of $811,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,361,182.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ELAN shares. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Barclays raised Elanco Animal Health from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. G.Research upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, upped their target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Elanco Animal Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.79.

Elanco Animal Health Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.