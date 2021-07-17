Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $78.99 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ) by 6,558.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,361,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,326,490 shares during the quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $78,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 133.7% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 172,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,724,000 after purchasing an additional 98,509 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Marietta Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $887,000. Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 3,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 28,562 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF stock opened at $39.29 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.56. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $42.05.

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

