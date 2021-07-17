Ameriprise Financial Inc. Has $92.96 Million Stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 343,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,801 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.94% of Penumbra worth $92,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Penumbra by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 204,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,777,000 after acquiring an additional 14,362 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 6.2% during the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 5,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,437,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Penumbra by 65.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 368.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after buying an additional 20,474 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Penumbra by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 126,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,102,000 after buying an additional 16,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PEN. boosted their target price on Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research raised Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PEN opened at $254.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 5.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.49 and a twelve month high of $320.00. The company has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a PE ratio of -1,588.78, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $264.98.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.18. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The business had revenue of $169.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.67 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

