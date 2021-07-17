Ameriprise Financial Inc. Lowers Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 259,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,480 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned about 0.69% of FactSet Research Systems worth $80,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,792,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 100,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,312,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.87% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on FactSet Research Systems from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $261.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $322.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $375.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $276.00 to $274.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $314.88.

Shares of FDS stock opened at $341.18 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $331.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.79. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $294.21 and a 1 year high of $365.77.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The business services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.03). FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.80% and a return on equity of 44.88%. The business had revenue of $399.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $397.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 11.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is currently 30.17%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Malcolm Frank sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.17, for a total value of $1,005,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,005,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $837,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,397 shares in the company, valued at $2,142,355.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment and corporate communities in the Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

