AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $51.47 Billion

Equities analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) to post $51.47 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for AmerisourceBergen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.39 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $53.04 billion. AmerisourceBergen posted sales of $45.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will report full-year sales of $211.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $211.58 billion to $211.85 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $227.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $212.86 billion to $238.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow AmerisourceBergen.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.40 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ABC shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. AmerisourceBergen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 20,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $2,402,788.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John G. Chou sold 6,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $729,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,183 shares in the company, valued at $8,781,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,423 shares of company stock worth $11,557,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,181,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,308,000 after buying an additional 1,132,213 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,927,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,956,000 after buying an additional 505,094 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,884,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,626,000 after buying an additional 228,136 shares in the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,285,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,832,000 after buying an additional 47,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,814,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,188,000 after buying an additional 938,636 shares in the last quarter. 63.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ABC stock traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 416,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 873,056. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.13, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 12 month low of $92.00 and a 12 month high of $125.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. AmerisourceBergen’s payout ratio is 22.28%.

About AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

