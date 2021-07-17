Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 44,114 Shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 590.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,591 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,114 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDVY. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $535,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,157,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,226,000 after acquiring an additional 226,038 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 40.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 23,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,919,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,541,000 after acquiring an additional 124,161 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVY opened at $47.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.10. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 52-week low of $31.17 and a 52-week high of $49.73.

