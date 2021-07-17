Ameritas Investment Company LLC Buys Shares of 33,517 MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 33,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,038,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cordasco Financial Network purchased a new position in MetLife in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. 75.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MET opened at $57.58 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.19 and a twelve month high of $67.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.51. The stock has a market cap of $50.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.81, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.17%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MET. Citigroup increased their price objective on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on MetLife from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on MetLife from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.43.

In related news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $710,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Esther Lee sold 7,800 shares of MetLife stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total value of $505,128.00. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

