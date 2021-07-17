Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 302.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,440 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 97,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,362,000 after buying an additional 9,138 shares during the last quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 140,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,489,000 after purchasing an additional 6,610 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 20.9% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,841,000 after purchasing an additional 183,547 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 18.1% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 162,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $104.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.61. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $76.70 and a 52-week high of $106.17.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

