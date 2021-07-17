Ameritas Investment Company LLC Increases Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 445.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,488 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cintas by 136.6% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in Cintas during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 63.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird raised Cintas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $389.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Cintas from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Cintas from $387.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price target on Cintas from $405.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Cintas from $333.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.89.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $386.22 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a 52-week low of $275.00 and a 52-week high of $392.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.56 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $363.84.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.17. Cintas had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 15.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cintas

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

