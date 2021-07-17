Ameritas Investment Company LLC Raises Stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 69.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,009 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,742 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. Hutner Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.9% during the first quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,991 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 122.8% during the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 45,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 25,041 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $609,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $373,000. 60.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MO shares. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Monday, April 5th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altria Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

In related news, Director Ellen R. Strahlman acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $49.59 per share, with a total value of $99,180.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Altria Group stock opened at $47.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.55 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.55. Altria Group, Inc. has a one year low of $35.83 and a one year high of $52.59.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Altria Group had a return on equity of 215.81% and a net margin of 16.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, oral tobacco products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

