Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten Sells 25,000 Shares

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.44, for a total value of $561,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 420,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,424,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,912 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.78, for a total value of $616,187.36.

On Monday, May 17th, Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 15,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.82, for a total value of $282,300.00.

Shares of AMKR traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,473,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,872. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.71 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 1.56.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 7th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 4th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 68.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,166,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $288,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,938,324 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 6.8% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,537,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,303,000 after purchasing an additional 353,363 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 3.6% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,551,051 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,196,000 after purchasing an additional 123,144 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 47.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,816,035 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after purchasing an additional 587,955 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,769,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,947,000 after purchasing an additional 123,998 shares during the period. 38.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

