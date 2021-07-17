AMO Coin One Day Trading Volume Tops $164,744.00 (AMO)

AMO Coin (CURRENCY:AMO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 17th. During the last week, AMO Coin has traded down 6.5% against the dollar. One AMO Coin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. AMO Coin has a total market capitalization of $25.76 million and approximately $164,744.00 worth of AMO Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

AMO Coin Coin Profile

AMO Coin is a coin. It was first traded on April 24th, 2018. AMO Coin’s total supply is 19,679,012,762 coins and its circulating supply is 19,071,148,719 coins. The official message board for AMO Coin is medium.com/@amoblockchain . The official website for AMO Coin is www.amo.foundation . AMO Coin’s official Twitter account is @amoblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for AMO Coin is https://reddit.com/r/amoblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “AMO Labs is a blockchain platform that aims to create a decentralized car data marketplace, called as AMO Market. The platform will allow users to turn their own cars into public assets to track users' driving habits and infotainment preferences, which could be exchanged and shared on the marketplace. Furthermore, the platform will allow manufacturers to purchase driving habits, histories and accident records that could be used to assist them in warranty claims management. AMO Coin is an ERC-20 compliant token that will be used as the medium of exchange on the platform. “

AMO Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AMO Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AMO Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AMO Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

