AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.
OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.91.
AMS Company Profile
ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.
