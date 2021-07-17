AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf lowered shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of AMS in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Bank of America raised AMS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:AMSSY opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -70.38 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95. AMS has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $13.91.

AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AMS had a negative net margin of 0.96% and a positive return on equity of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter.

AMS Company Profile

ams AG designs, manufactures, and sells analog and analog intensive mixed signal integrated circuits in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia/Pacific. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and OSRAM segments. It offers 3D, audio, capacitive, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building, as well as mobile, consumer, and communication markets.

