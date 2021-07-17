Analysts Anticipate Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.60 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to announce $2.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for AON’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.64 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.53 billion. AON posted sales of $2.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.91 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $12.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.81 billion to $12.60 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. AON had a return on equity of 62.86% and a net margin of 18.55%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AON. Raymond James set a $235.04 target price on AON and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.40.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its stake in AON by 348.0% during the 1st quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in AON by 318.2% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in AON during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in AON during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AON traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $231.73. 2,054,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,176. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.85. AON has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $260.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

About AON

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

