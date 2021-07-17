Analysts Anticipate Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to Announce -$0.27 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) to post ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Greenlane’s earnings. Greenlane reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 237.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Greenlane will report full-year earnings of ($1.00) per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.44) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Greenlane.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.29). Greenlane had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a negative return on equity of 24.00%. The company had revenue of $34.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.02 million.

GNLN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In related news, CFO William E. Mote, Jr. sold 21,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.94, for a total transaction of $85,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,447.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $155,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 152,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $677,205.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 176,033 shares of company stock valued at $726,527. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GNLN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Greenlane by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Greenlane in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Greenlane by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 23,603 shares during the period. 6.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GNLN opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.91. The stock has a market cap of $314.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.28 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.35. Greenlane has a 1-year low of $1.83 and a 1-year high of $8.73.

Greenlane Company Profile

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

