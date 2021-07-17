Analysts Anticipate Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to Announce $1.09 EPS

Wall Street brokerages predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kinsale Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.06 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.11. Kinsale Capital Group reported earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group will report full year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Kinsale Capital Group.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.24. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 22.29%. The business had revenue of $138.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.30 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist dropped their price objective on Kinsale Capital Group from $245.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kinsale Capital Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 5,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.98, for a total transaction of $774,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 335,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,024,616.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,492,752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,007,000 after buying an additional 479,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,799,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 737.3% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 182,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,058,000 after purchasing an additional 160,605 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 753,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,218,000 after purchasing an additional 157,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY increased its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,962,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,427,000 after purchasing an additional 91,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock opened at $174.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.80 and a beta of 0.78. Kinsale Capital Group has a 1 year low of $153.12 and a 1 year high of $252.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is 13.92%.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

See Also: Trading Halts Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.