Analysts Anticipate Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to Post -$0.49 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.49) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Lordstown Motors’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.59) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.43). The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, August 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Lordstown Motors will report full-year earnings of ($2.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.56) to ($1.60). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($1.32) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($0.70). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Lordstown Motors.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.44). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. R. F. Lafferty lowered shares of Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Lordstown Motors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lordstown Motors in a research note on Friday, May 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in shares of Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. CWM LLC grew its position in Lordstown Motors by 2,570.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lordstown Motors in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Institutional investors own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RIDE traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $8.54. The stock had a trading volume of 5,697,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,405,526. Lordstown Motors has a 1-year low of $6.69 and a 1-year high of $31.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.93.

About Lordstown Motors

Lordstown Motors Corp. operates as an original equipment manufacturer of light duty fleet vehicles. It develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck targeted for sale to fleet customers. Lordstown Motors Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

