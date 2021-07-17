Analysts Expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Will Post Earnings of $1.62 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) to report $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Comerica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.39 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.77. Comerica reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Comerica will report full year earnings of $7.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.59. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Comerica.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.06. Comerica had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $713.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Comerica in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.50 price target on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

In other news, CAO Mauricio A. Ortiz sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $58,736.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jay K. Oberg sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $298,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,600 shares of company stock worth $642,176 in the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMA. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comerica by 6,812.7% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 2,087,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,057,434 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,964,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 1,892.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,062,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,209,000 after buying an additional 1,008,980 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Comerica by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,459,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $893,859,000 after buying an additional 673,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $667,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CMA traded down $2.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,375,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,198,322. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $73.95. Comerica has a 1-year low of $34.46 and a 1-year high of $79.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Comerica announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, April 27th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.18%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

