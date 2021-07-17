Analysts Expect Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) to Announce $1.43 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enova International, Inc. (NYSE:ENVA) will post $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Enova International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.67. Enova International posted earnings per share of $1.68 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enova International will report full year earnings of $5.62 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.02 to $5.94. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.00 to $5.89. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enova International.

Enova International (NYSE:ENVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.05. Enova International had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 45.70%. The business had revenue of $259.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.39 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Enova International from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enova International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $44.00 target price (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Enova International in a research report on Monday, April 19th.

NYSE ENVA traded down $0.34 on Friday, hitting $32.42. 355,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 265,638. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.27. Enova International has a 12 month low of $13.29 and a 12 month high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 8.56 and a quick ratio of 8.56.

In other Enova International news, CEO David Fisher sold 4,445 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $150,018.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 506,364 shares in the company, valued at $17,089,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Sean Rahilly sold 1,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.51, for a total value of $52,209.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 87,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,433.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,086 shares of company stock worth $952,288. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 729,825 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,894,000 after buying an additional 42,692 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 7.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 452,984 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,071,000 after buying an additional 30,571 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 339.7% during the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 278,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 215,412 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enova International by 39.2% during the first quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 262,628 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 73,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enova International in the first quarter worth about $8,870,000. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enova International

Enova International, Inc, a technology and analytics company, provides online financial services in the United States, Brazil, Australia, and Canada. The company offers installment loans; line of credit accounts; receivables purchase agreements; income share agreements; CSO programs, including arranging loans with independent third-party lenders and assisting in the preparation of loan applications and loan documents; and bank programs, such as marketing services and loan servicing for near-prime unsecured consumer installment loan.

