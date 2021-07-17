Analysts Expect Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) to Post $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:INOV) will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Inovalon’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the lowest is $0.15. Inovalon reported earnings per share of $0.15 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inovalon will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.75. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.99. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Inovalon.

Inovalon (NASDAQ:INOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $177.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.09 million. Inovalon had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

INOV has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Inovalon from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Inovalon in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Inovalon from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:INOV traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $31.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,682. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 145.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.59. Inovalon has a 12-month low of $17.56 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

In other Inovalon news, insider Jason Capitel sold 19,259 shares of Inovalon stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.08, for a total transaction of $617,828.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 472,778 shares in the company, valued at $15,166,718.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 49.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Spence Asset Management increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 0.5% during the second quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 621,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 2,924 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $2,765,000. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 243.8% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,350,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,638,000 after acquiring an additional 1,666,534 shares during the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Inovalon during the first quarter valued at about $1,076,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Inovalon by 10.9% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 8,709 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Inovalon

Inovalon Holdings, Inc engages in the development of cloud-based platforms for the healthcare industry. Its products include datasets, integration technologies, predictive analytics, and related services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Bowie, MD.

