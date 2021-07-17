Analysts Expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $378.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) to report $378.93 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for IPG Photonics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $372.59 million and the highest is $383.30 million. IPG Photonics posted sales of $296.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that IPG Photonics will report full year sales of $1.47 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow IPG Photonics.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $345.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.11 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 9.69%. IPG Photonics’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IPGP. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of IPG Photonics from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:IPGP traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $205.88. 260,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,895. The firm has a market cap of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.97. The company has a quick ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 10.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. IPG Photonics has a twelve month low of $149.51 and a twelve month high of $262.55.

In other IPG Photonics news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 12,500 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.06, for a total value of $2,513,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,971,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,601,524.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,443 shares of company stock valued at $9,754,269. Insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in IPG Photonics by 25.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in IPG Photonics in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.6% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

