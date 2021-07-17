Analysts Expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities analysts expect Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH) to announce $1.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Syneos Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.25 billion. Syneos Health posted sales of $1.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 25.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Syneos Health will report full year sales of $5.22 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $5.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Syneos Health.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 4.44%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SYNH shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Syneos Health from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Syneos Health from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Syneos Health from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, CAO Donna Hildebrand Kralowetz sold 590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $50,167.70. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,056.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Lee Advisors, Llc sold 1,179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.20, for a total value of $95,734.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,768,506 shares of company stock worth $549,614,211 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $45,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $56,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Syneos Health by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Syneos Health in the first quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

SYNH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 384,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 917,162. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $9.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.89 and a beta of 1.83. Syneos Health has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $92.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $86.75.

Syneos Health Company Profile

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers various services spanning Phases I to IV of clinical development, including full service global studies, as well as individual service offerings, such as clinical monitoring, investigator recruitment, patient recruitment, data management, and study startup to assist customers with their drug development process.

Recommended Story: What is quantitative easing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Syneos Health (SYNH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.