Analysts Expect Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Jul 17th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.37 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Twelve analysts have provided estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the highest is $0.47. Wheaton Precious Metals posted earnings of $0.22 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 68.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.88. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.17 to $2.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 49.33% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The firm had revenue of $324.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 earnings per share. Wheaton Precious Metals’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis.

WPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE WPM traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $44.18. 2,329,215 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,822. Wheaton Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $34.85 and a fifty-two week high of $57.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.42, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.64%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $234,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 110,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 53.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

