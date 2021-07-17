Analysts Set AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) PT at $86.25

AtriCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATRC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $86.25.

ATRC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on AtriCure from $77.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on AtriCure from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. BTIG Research increased their target price on AtriCure from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AtriCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AtriCure from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

Get AtriCure alerts:

AtriCure stock opened at $77.58 on Wednesday. AtriCure has a twelve month low of $34.04 and a twelve month high of $84.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 5.10.

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38). AtriCure had a negative return on equity of 10.49% and a negative net margin of 22.89%. The business had revenue of $59.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.24 million. Analysts predict that AtriCure will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Justin J. Noznesky sold 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total transaction of $1,603,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,261,498.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott William Drake sold 38,641 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $3,010,133.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,206,838.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 95,891 shares of company stock worth $7,456,633. Corporate insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AtriCure during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 72.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,295,000 after buying an additional 14,669 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $659,000. First Light Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AtriCure by 2.3% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 828,002 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,251,000 after purchasing an additional 18,692 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in AtriCure in the first quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

AtriCure Company Profile

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for the surgical ablation of cardiac tissue and systems to medical centers in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, a single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enable users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

See Also: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.