Analysts Set East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Price Target at $75.71

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.71.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Compass Point raised their price objective on East West Bancorp from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of East West Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.50 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th.

EWBC stock opened at $69.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. East West Bancorp has a 52-week low of $30.49 and a 52-week high of $82.53.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.18. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 35.32%. The business had revenue of $426.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. East West Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that East West Bancorp will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.25%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 946 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.38, for a total transaction of $74,147.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,391.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.56, for a total value of $39,943.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $765,284.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,977 shares of company stock worth $232,187 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EWBC. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 29,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 496.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $468,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $373,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $236,000. 87.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

