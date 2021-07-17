Analysts Set IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Price Target at $31.67

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. upped their target price on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $20.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,027,843.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael P. Dillon sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.38, for a total transaction of $561,520.00. Insiders have sold 13,107 shares of company stock worth $751,184 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IDYA. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 101,410.9% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,098,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097,266 shares during the last quarter. RTW Investments LP increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 33.5% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 2,466,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,957,000 after purchasing an additional 619,412 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,595,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,214,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 319,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $6,814,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $18.65 on Wednesday. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $10.90 and a 52-week high of $24.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.53.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.97 million. Research analysts predict that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -0.97 EPS for the current year.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

