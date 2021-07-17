Analysts Set Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) PT at $51.60

Shares of Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.00.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RXN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

RXN traded down $1.12 on Friday, hitting $49.76. 706,746 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,896. Rexnord has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $53.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.44.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

In other news, insider Craig Wehr sold 2,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $109,405.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,710,275.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $38,256.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,715,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,392 shares of company stock valued at $14,548,132 in the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,014,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $471,579,000 after purchasing an additional 479,488 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Rexnord by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,745,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $108,418,000 after purchasing an additional 184,188 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,574,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $121,238,000 after purchasing an additional 514,189 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Rexnord during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,194,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,525,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,251,000 after purchasing an additional 132,738 shares during the period. 99.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rexnord

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

