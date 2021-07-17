Analysts Set Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Target Price at $61.89

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $61.89.

Separately, Raymond James raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,577 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RHP opened at $78.43 on Monday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a twelve month low of $29.23 and a twelve month high of $86.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by ($1.16). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative return on equity of 186.81% and a negative net margin of 160.81%. The firm had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Ryman Hospitality Properties will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

