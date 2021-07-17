Analysts Set Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) PT at GBX 535.13

Shares of Synthomer plc (LON:SYNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 535.13 ($6.99).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 550 ($7.19) to GBX 700 ($9.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 650 ($8.49) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Synthomer from GBX 515 ($6.73) to GBX 560 ($7.32) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 538 ($7.03) target price on shares of Synthomer in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In other news, insider Holly Van Deursen acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.75) per share, for a total transaction of £24,557.50 ($32,084.53).

SYNT stock opened at GBX 502.50 ($6.57) on Wednesday. Synthomer has a 52-week low of GBX 276.20 ($3.61) and a 52-week high of GBX 564.50 ($7.38). The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 518.02. The firm has a market cap of £2.13 billion and a P/E ratio of 717.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Synthomer Company Profile

Synthomer plc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, France, Belgium, Malaysia, China, the United States, rest of Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Performance Elastomers, Functional Solutions, Industrial Specialities, and Acrylate Monomers.

