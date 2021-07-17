Analyzing Landos Biopharma (LABP) & Its Competitors

Landos Biopharma (NASDAQ: LABP) is one of 857 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Landos Biopharma to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Landos Biopharma alerts:

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Landos Biopharma N/A -$30.14 million -4.03 Landos Biopharma Competitors $1.71 billion $122.99 million -2.38

Landos Biopharma’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Landos Biopharma. Landos Biopharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.7% of Landos Biopharma shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Landos Biopharma and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Landos Biopharma N/A N/A N/A Landos Biopharma Competitors -2,681.05% -112.53% -27.49%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Landos Biopharma and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Landos Biopharma 0 1 3 0 2.75 Landos Biopharma Competitors 4713 17882 39245 769 2.58

Landos Biopharma currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 156.28%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 58.76%. Given Landos Biopharma’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Landos Biopharma is more favorable than its competitors.

Summary

Landos Biopharma beats its competitors on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Landos Biopharma

Landos Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral therapeutics for patients with autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate in development is BT-11, an oral lanthionine synthetase C-like protein 2 (LANCL2) agonist for the treatment of ulcerative colitis (UC), Crohn's disease (CD), and inflammatory bowel diseases. The company also develops NX-13, a gut-restricted oral therapeutic that targets NOD-like receptor X1, a mitochondria-associated receptor associated with the modulation of inflammatory cytokines for UC and CD; and PX-69, an oral PLXDC2 agonist for the treatment of diabetic nephropathy and rheumatoid arthritis. Landos Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Blacksburg, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for Landos Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landos Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.