ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Shares Sold by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lowered its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 16.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,055 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in ANSYS by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 902 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in ANSYS by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 835 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in ANSYS by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other ANSYS news, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 3,467 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.16, for a total value of $1,279,877.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,008,514.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,078 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $349.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $338.44. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $291.55 and a 52-week high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 26.46%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.75 million. Equities research analysts predict that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ANSS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ANSYS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on ANSYS from $380.00 to $360.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on ANSYS in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $313.33.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

