Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) PT Raised to $19.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) had its target price raised by Mizuho from $13.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AR. TheStreet raised Antero Resources from a d rating to a c- rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities raised Antero Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Antero Resources in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $4.25 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Antero Resources from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Antero Resources from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.10.

Shares of AR stock opened at $13.24 on Tuesday. Antero Resources has a 12-month low of $2.56 and a 12-month high of $15.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 4.75.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Antero Resources had a positive return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.13) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Antero Resources will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AR. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.6% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 371,211 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $3,786,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 0.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 521,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 2.0% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 196,275 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 3,935 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Antero Resources by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 146,571 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 4,516 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

Antero Resources Company Profile

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

