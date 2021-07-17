Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels Sells 2,500 Shares of Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Director Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 672,044 shares in the company, valued at $41,868,341.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Alec Machiels also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.83, for a total transaction of $162,075.00.

On Wednesday, April 21st, Alec Machiels sold 2,500 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.76, for a total transaction of $114,400.00.

NASDAQ APLS traded down $0.60 on Friday, hitting $62.03. 864,035 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 896,227. The company has a current ratio of 9.25, a quick ratio of 9.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $73.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.49.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($2.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.69) by ($0.63). Analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $154,000. Institutional investors own 80.10% of the company’s stock.

APLS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Apellis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.64.

About Apellis Pharmaceuticals

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases; cold agglutinin disease; C3 glomerulopathy; and other glomerular diseases, such as IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

