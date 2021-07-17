APENFT Market Capitalization Hits $41.74 Million (NFT)

APENFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. One APENFT coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APENFT has a market cap of $41.74 million and $106.76 million worth of APENFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, APENFT has traded down 20.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003158 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00048436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002516 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00013815 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $251.42 or 0.00793739 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000360 BTC.

APENFT Profile

NFT is a coin. Its launch date was August 17th, 2020. APENFT’s total supply is 999,990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,999,800,000,000 coins. APENFT’s official Twitter account is @apenftorg

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

Buying and Selling APENFT

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APENFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire APENFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APENFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

