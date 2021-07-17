API3 (API3) Price Tops $2.96

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 17th. API3 has a total market capitalization of $40.97 million and $4.95 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, API3 has traded up 7.7% against the dollar. One API3 coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.96 or 0.00009436 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003191 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00048057 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003194 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002513 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $247.77 or 0.00790302 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005872 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.