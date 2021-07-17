Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Wimmer Associates 1 LLC

Wimmer Associates 1 LLC decreased its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,494 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,183 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 4.9% of Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth about $80,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 135.6% during the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 655 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 9,693.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,778,120 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after acquiring an additional 7,698,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $127,000. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Apple from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.32.

AAPL opened at $146.39 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.14 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.44 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total value of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,044 shares in the company, valued at $44,228,243.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

